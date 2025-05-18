Going against India won’t prove well for Bangladesh: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh backs import restrictions

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Amid heightened trade restrictions imposed by India on select goods from Bangladesh, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday, issued a strong warning, saying that countries dependent on India must act responsibly or "it won't prove well for them".

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, “We can treat Pakistan strictly, and when it comes to Bangladesh, which is surrounded by us, we provide everything to them, from water to air, business and commerce. Bangladesh should understand that going against India won’t prove well for them.”

The remarks come in response to India’s latest move to tighten import regulations. According to an official notification, the import of ready-made garments from Bangladesh will now be permitted only through the seaports of Nhava Sheva and Kolkata, effectively banning such imports via land ports. The change is seen as a signal to Dhaka amid growing bilateral tensions.

Backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement about India’s cross-border strikes, Ghosh said, “The Honourable Home Minister, Defence Minister and Prime Minister had repeatedly said that India had taken strong retaliatory action, though people didn’t believe it at the time. Today, all the evidence and documents are coming out showing what exactly happened and how terrorist camps were destroyed inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The way we retaliated is quite evident, and it was a strong response.”

Amit Shah recently asserted that for the first time since Independence, Indian forces entered 100 km inside Pakistan to destroy terrorist camps, a move that has reignited debate over India's defence policy under the current regime.

On China's attempts to rename areas in Arunachal Pradesh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ghosh dismissed Beijing’s claims, stating that India has firmly asserted its territorial integrity.

“There have always been issues there, but many of them have been resolved. Our ministers, even the Prime Minister, have visited those regions. What China says doesn’t matter. The land belongs to us and is under our control. Previously, there were similar controversies over Kashmir maps. Who has the courage to act against India now? Gradually, India will continue to protect its borders and land,” Ghosh emphasised.

--IANS

rs/dpb