Global rivalry, AI, and missiles reshape threat landscape

Washington, March 19 (IANS) China and Russia are emerging as the most persistent strategic rivals to the United States, even as rapid advances in artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, and missile systems are reshaping the global threat landscape, US intelligence officials told lawmakers.

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Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday (local time) said the convergence of technological and geopolitical competition is driving a more volatile and dangerous security environment.

“The IC (intelligence community) assesses that China is the most capable competitor in the field of artificial intelligence,” she said, warning that AI is becoming a defining factor in both civilian and military domains.

She added that adversaries are increasingly integrating AI into cyber operations, intelligence gathering, and battlefield decision-making.

“Innovation in the field of artificial intelligence will likely accelerate these threats in the cyber domain,” Gabbard told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing.

China and Russia were identified as the most active and capable actors in both cyber and military domains.

“The IC assesses that China and Russia present the most persistent and active threats,” she said, noting their continued efforts to compromise US government and private sector networks.

The intelligence assessment also highlighted the growing scale of missile threats facing the United States.

“The IC assesses that threats to the homeland will expand collectively to more than 16,000 missiles by 2035 from the current assessed figure of more than 3,000 missiles,” Gabbard said.

China and Russia are developing advanced systems designed to overcome US defences.

“The IC assesses that China and Russia are developing advanced delivery systems meant to be capable of penetrating or bypassing US missile defences,” she said.

North Korea and Iran also remain part of this expanding threat matrix, with Pyongyang continuing to build out its nuclear arsenal and missile capabilities, while Iran retains the technological base to pursue long-range systems.

Beyond traditional military competition, the intelligence community warned that cyber threats are intensifying in both scale and sophistication.

North Korea’s cyber operations alone “probably stole $2 billion” in cryptocurrency in 2025, helping fund its weapons programmes, Gabbard said.

At the same time, financially and ideologically motivated non-state actors are launching increasingly aggressive ransomware campaigns.

“Ransomware groups shifting to faster, high-volume attacks that are harder to identify and mitigate,” she said.

AI is accelerating these risks by enabling faster, more complex operations, including data extortion campaigns targeting governments, healthcare systems, and public services.

The intelligence community also flagged growing competition in emerging domains such as space and the Arctic.

“The IC assesses the space domain is becoming increasingly contested, with China and Russia developing counterspace capabilities,” Gabbard said.

In the Arctic, Russia is expanding military infrastructure while China is seeking economic and strategic footholds.

“The IC assesses that Russia… is deploying more military forces and building new permanent infrastructure,” she said.

The broader global environment is marked by rising instability and a greater willingness among nations to use force.

“The global security landscape is volatile and complex, with armed conflict growing more common,” Gabbard said.

She added that strategic competitors are increasingly willing to combine military, economic, and technological tools to advance their interests.

The annual threat assessment underscores a shift toward multi-domain competition, where AI, cyber power, and advanced weapons systems intersect with traditional geopolitical rivalries.

--IANS

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