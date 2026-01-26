Global leaders, diplomatic missions greet India on 77th Republic Day

Paris, Jan 26 (IANS) As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, several world leaders and diplomatic missions across the globe extended warm greetings to the country, highlighting India’s democratic values, global contributions and strong bilateral ties.

French President Emmanuel Macron extended warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India on the occasion.

Macron confirmed his visit to India in February, aiming to continue building the bilateral partnership.

Sharing a photo on his social media platform X, with PM Modi, Macron wrote, “What a wonderful memory of the Republic Day we shared together in 2024! My dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dear Indian friends, my very best wishes on this great day of celebration. See you in February to continue building together!”

Conveying warm greetings to the people of India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the Embassy of France in India took to X and posted: “ After being honoured as Chief Guest in 2024, France is delighted by the presence of EU leaders as Chief Guests this year, as we work towards a shared future of peace and prosperity.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her pleasure at being one of the chief guests at India’s Republic Day celebration, emphasising how a successful India contributes to a stable, prosperous and secure world.

Ursula von der Leyen, along with European Council President Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, attended India's 77th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, marking a significant milestone in India–EU relations.

She shared the video of the celebration on her social media platform X, and said, “It is the honour of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit.”

Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, conveyed his heartfelt greetings and posted on X: “Our warmest congratulations to the people of India on the 77th Republic Day! Here’s to many more years of prosperity ahead.”

On the occasion of Republic Day, Irish Ambassador to India, Kevin Kelly and the Embassy of Ireland extended warm wishes to the people of India, undercsoring democratic ideals and shared values that enhanced the bilateral partnership between India and Ireland.

“Ireland celebrates India’s democratic spirit, diversity and shared values that continue to strengthen Ireland-India ties,” the Embassy posted on X.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, conveyed his wishes on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, expressing hope that the nation's legacy of freedom and democracy continues to flourish.

On the occasion, the Israeli Embassy in India took to X and posted : “Together, India and Israel continue to strengthen a friendship rooted in shared values and mutual respect."

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, commemorating the formal adoption and enforcement of the Constitution in 1950, which marked the nation’s transition into a sovereign democratic republic. The occasion reaffirms the core principles of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

--IANS

scor/rs