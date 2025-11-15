'Global leader' PM Modi held in high regard for championing issues of Global South: SA envoy

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to South Africa next week to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, the country's envoy in New Delhi on Saturday hailed the continuous efforts and contributions made by the Indian PM to fulfill the collective aspirations of the Global South.

"It's a given fact that Prime Minister Modi is highly respected globally within the African continent. He is held in high regard in South Africa and we see him as an important global leader who is championing issues of the Global South, including Africa. This will be Prime Minister Modi's fourth visit to South Africa in less than a decade. I think he's one of the Indian Prime Ministers that has gone to South Africa the most number of times. And, that's also true of his numerous visits to the African continent and including of President Droupadi Murmu who has visited several African countries since she assumed office. This signifies the importance that India places on its relationship with the African continent, including South Africa," Anil Sooklal, the High Commissioner of South Africa to India, revealed to IANS in an exclusive chat on Saturday.

India, under PM Modi, spearheaded efforts that led to the African Union joining the G20 - an achievement termed as a landmark during India's G20 presidency in 2023.

"We must recall that it was through his efforts, and that of the Indian government, who championed the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a full member during India's presidency in 2023. And, I think the African continent leaders have spoken very favourably of the role that India and especially Prime Minister Modi played in ensuring that the AU is now a full member," said Sooklal.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is set to take place on November 22 and 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city and economic hub.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Modi will also hold an important bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the event where they are likely to not only reflect on the status of the current bilateral relationship but also look at new areas of cooperation in areas like security cooperation, people-to-people contact, etc.

"India was one of the first countries to support our struggle against apartheid and to support our liberation struggle. Since we became a democracy in 1994, our relationship has grown significantly. India is our third largest trading partner, one of our most important global partners. We have a very deep foundation that underpins our relationship. The cooperation we have within the multilateral domain, within terms of bilateral trade, is very vibrant, it continues to grow.

"And, I am sure when Prime Minister Modi and President Ramaphosa meet next week for bilateral meeting, which they will have, they will reflect on the status of the relationship and also we look at new areas of cooperation in deepening this very important relationship in areas like security cooperation, in areas like people to people contact. And also, in terms of trade and investment, cultural cooperation, as you know, sports and culture is a major pillar of our cooperation in terms of cementing ties between our respective countries," Sooklal told IANS.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, the African media is highlighting how two years ago, during India's Presidency at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi formally announced the African Union's inclusion as a permanent member of the group.

"This was a seismic announcement, allowing the AU the ability to give Africa a unified voice in global economic governance, promote equitable representation, and advance the continent's interests in areas like trade, climate change, and development. The genesis of the AU joining the G20 actually started seven years ago, when Modi unveiled India’s 10 'guiding principles' for ties with African countries during a speech in the Ugandan parliament," a report in South African media outlet IOL detailed.

"These priorities state that Africa is a top priority for India, India’s development partnership will be guided by African priorities, promoting trade and investment between Africa and India, exporting India’s digital revolution to the continent, cooperating in agriculture, addressing climate change, combatting terrorism and extremism, maritime security, promoting global engagement in Africa and reforming global institutions, and ensuring greater representation for Africa,” it added.

