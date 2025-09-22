Global high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war to be held in 2026

United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) A global high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war, to be co-hosted by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will be held in 2026, according to a joint statement.

In the lead up to the meeting, the six countries and the ICRC ask all states to consider: starting with international humanitarian law (IHL) at home, by officially allocating adequate resources to invest in and ensure compliance with IHL; advancing the integration of IHL into national legislation and conflict preparedness; and formally joining the Global Initiative to galvanise political commitment for IHL (Global IHL Initiative), engaging actively in the consultations, and encouraging others to do the same.

The statement noted that a year ago, the six countries and the ICRC launched the Global IHL Initiative, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to act decisively to stem the tide of violations of international humanitarian law, reports Xinhua news agency.

To date, 89 states from all regions of the world have formally joined the Global IHL Initiative to uphold humanity in war, and 27 states are co-leading seven thematic workstreams to develop practical recommendations on how to increase compliance with IHL and address challenges posed by contemporary evolutions of warfare.

According to the statement, over the last year, more than 130 states participated in global and regional consultations on how to improve compliance with IHL.

"We therefore call on all parties to armed conflict to uphold IHL. We reaffirm that all states, including in situations of occupation, are bound to fully respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the rules related to the protection of civilians, civilian objects, medical and aid workers, and journalists," the statement said.

The United Nations, in line with the UN Charter, and the wider multilateral system play an important role in this regard, it said.

