Glaciers retreat at record pace as world marks first-ever Glaciers Day

New Delhi: The world's glaciers continue to vanish at an alarming rate, with five of the past six years witnessing the most rapid retreat on record, the first-ever World Day for Glaciers, observed on Friday, serves as a stark reminder of the crisis.

Between 2022 and 2024, glaciers suffered their largest three-year mass loss ever, raising concerns about water shortages, rising sea levels, and increasing natural disasters, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the World Glacier Monitoring Service (WGMS).

Experts warn that many glaciers--once considered "eternal ice"--will not survive the 21st century. "Preservation of glaciers is not just an environmental concern--it's an economic and societal necessity. It's a matter of survival," said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo.

Glaciers act as the planet's "water towers," storing fresh water that sustains millions of people, particularly in high-mountain regions.

Their depletion threatens water supplies for hundreds of millions who rely on glacier-fed rivers, especially during dry months. While increased meltwater can temporarily boost river flows, the long-term impact is devastating--eventually, these critical freshwater sources will shrink or disappear entirely.

According to the WGMS, glaciers worldwide have lost more than 9,000 billion tons of ice since 1975, equivalent to a 25-meter-thick ice sheet covering Germany. The 2024 hydrological year marked the third consecutive year in which all 19 glacier regions monitored worldwide experienced net ice loss.

"This level of glacier loss is unprecedented," said Michael Zemp, Director of the WGMS. "We are watching entire ecosystems change before our eyes. If current trends continue, glaciers in Western Canada, the USA, Scandinavia, Central Europe, the Caucasus, New Zealand, and even the Tropics will not survive the 21st century."

Glacier melt is now the second-largest contributor to global sea-level rise, after ocean warming. Between 2000 and 2023, glaciers lost 5 per cent of their remaining ice, with Central Europe seeing nearly 40 per cent of its glaciers disappear.

"Every millimetre of sea-level rise exposes an additional 200,000 to 300,000 people to annual flooding," Zemp added. The impacts extend beyond coastal communities--melting glaciers also increase the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, avalanches, and rockslides in mountainous regions.

With global temperatures continuing to rise, experts warn that the situation is rapidly deteriorating. Seven of the ten worst years for glacier mass loss have occurred since 2016.

Recognizing the urgency, the United Nations declared 2025 the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation. The initiative, backed by UNESCO, WMO, and over 200 organizations from 35 countries, aims to raise awareness about the vital role glaciers play in the climate system and freshwater supply.

To mark the occasion, the WGMS has introduced the Glacier of the Year award, with South Cascade Glacier in Washington, USA, becoming the first recipient. Monitored continuously since 1952, it provides one of the longest records of glacier mass balance in the Western Hemisphere.

"South Cascade Glacier exemplifies both the beauty of glaciers and the dedication of scientists who have studied them for decades," said Caitlyn Florentine of the US Geological Survey.

Experts stress that the time to act is now. Without immediate efforts to curb global warming, the world's glaciers will continue their rapid decline, endangering freshwater supplies, accelerating sea-level rise, and increasing climate-related disasters.

"This is not just about preserving landscapes; it's about safeguarding livelihoods, economies, and ecosystems," Saulo said. "Glaciers may seem distant to many, but their loss will be felt worldwide." (ANI)