Germany sees sharp rise in solo living, with many at risk of poverty: Report

Berlin, July 17 (IANS) Around 17 million people, more than one in five residents, now live alone in Germany, with 29 per cent of them facing a risk of poverty, according to a report released by the Federal Statistical Office.

The figures, based on preliminary results from the 2024 microcensus, highlight a sharp increase in solo living over the past two decades.

In 2004, 14 million people, or 17.1 per cent of the population, lived alone.

Older adults account for a significant portion of this group.

Among Germans aged 65 and over, more than one in three live alone, while the proportion jumps to 56 per cent among those aged 85 and older, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, solo living is also increasingly prevalent among young adults: 28 per cent of individuals aged 25 to 34 reside in single-person households, the data show.

People living alone are particularly vulnerable to economic hardship. The office reported that 29 per cent of solo dwellers are at risk of poverty, nearly twice the rate for the general population.

Germany's rate of solo living surpasses the European Union average of 16.2 per cent.

As of the end of 2024, Germany's population stood at approximately 83.6 million.

Last year, data from Eurostat revealed that approximately 3.2 million elderly Germans aged 65 and over are at risk of poverty.

The number has remained relatively stable in recent years, with 3.245 million seniors affected in 2023 compared to 3.157 million in 2022.

This, however, stands in contrast to 2013, when only 2.4 million elderly individuals in Germany were at risk of poverty.

Poverty risk is defined as having an income below 60 per cent of the median after social benefits.

Germany's elderly population has grown significantly over the years, rising from 12 million in 1991 to 18.7 million in 2022.

This demographic shift means seniors now make up a larger share of the population, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

The issue of elderly poverty has intensified debates over pension reform in the country, with German political parties sharply divided on potential solutions.

--IANS

int/sd/