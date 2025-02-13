US Eyes India Trade Deal by 2025 Amid Positive Signals, Trump Official Says

Washington DC: India's "early body signals" on trade has been perceived as positive by the Donald Trump administration, which wants to move towards a "fair" trade deal by the end of this year, a senior White House official said on Thursday.

"With respect to trade, there has been some early body language from the government of India that has been well received by the Trump administration...A lot more work to do," the White House official said.

Addressing reporters ahead of the meeting of PM Narendra Modi with US President Trump, the official said, "I anticipate what will be coming out of the meetings today will be further momentum towards a solidified fair bilateral trade arrangement between our two dynamic and growing economies and the hope would be to have such a deal in place in the calendar year 2025."

Further, the official described the US-India partnership as perhaps the "most critical partnership of the 21st century."

Asked about whether the US President saw a role for India on the Russia Ukraine conflict, the official said that India had a number of diplomatic relationships and would welcome a conversation about how to constructively move towards peace in Europe.

"With respect to Russia, the president's been very clear, abundantly clear this is a war in Ukraine that should have never happened. It would have never happened if he were president. He is intent on bringing that war to a close and Indians have a number of diplomatic relationships. The president, I think will welcome a conversation with respected world leaders including Prime Minister Modi about how we can constructively move towards peace in Europe."

Speaking about the personal rapport between PM Modi and Trump, the official said, "There is a lot of natural warmth dating back to President Trump's first term. As you know, they did large public events together... So I think that the goodwill and bonhomie that exists is real and to a certain extent, that matters in diplomacy."

Speaking about India hosting the Quad leaders' Summit later this year, the official said that "the bilateral connection at the leader-level is arguably the strongest between India and the US among the four parties." US, India, Japan and Australia are the members of the quadrilateral grouping.

Responding to a media query on regional cooperation between the two countries in South Asia, around Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the White House official said that US envisaged a "stronger defence partnership and more defence exercises with India.

"On technology, we will continue to collaborate strategically in a smart fashion. In terms of the broader region, there are unique things that President Trump can take credit for - elevating the Quad, I2U2 which is the extension of Abraham Accords and then IMEC (India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor) which is something both the countries are interested in. India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, we can build good infrastructure together and bring peace and harmony to different parts of the world," the official said.

Asked about India's role in context to the US' China strategy, the White House official said, "On China, the President is very proud to have really augmented and strengthened the partnership with India particularly in the border crisis with Chinese...India is a critical part of our Indo-Pacific strategy. It has been in the public domain for sometime and I expect that will continue..."

The senior Trump administration official said, "I think the US-India partnership is a significant part of our Indo-Pacific strategy for nearly a decade. It is a core part of our national security focus and our approach."

He said that it has economic and geopolitical elements. "This is, as some might argue, one of the most critical, if not the most critical bilateral relationship of the 21st century and President Trump is going to do his part. I can assure you to ensure that remains foundational element moving forward in this term."

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with US President Donald Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet," PM Modi posted on X.

In his departure statement, ahead of his US visit PM Modi noted that the visit will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he said. (ANI)