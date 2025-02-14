Trump Praises Modi as 'Great Leader' and 'Special Man' During White House Meet

Washington DC: During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump hailed him as a "great leader" and praised his remarkable work in India and his global recognition. Trump also praised PM Modi's negotiation skills, calling him a tougher and better negotiator than himself.

Welcoming PM Modi with a warm hug at the White House, Trump said, "We missed you a lot." He also wrote a heartfelt message in his book Our Journey Together, calling PM Modi "great."

Here are seven things President Trump said about PM Modi:

"He is doing a really great job in India. Everybody talks about him. He's doing a really fantastic job."

"He's a great leader."

On welcoming him at the White House with a warm hug, President Trump said, "We missed you a lot."

President Trump praised the PM and wrote in the book Our Journey Together, which he presented to the PM, "Mr. Prime Minister, you are great."

"I am thrilled to welcome my friend PM Modi. He is a special man."

"PM Modi has been a friend for a long time."

"He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest."

Notably, PM Modi and President Trump shared a hug as Trump welcomed Modi to the White House on Thursday (local time).

Trump said that he, PM Modi, and their nations share "great unity and great friendship." He called it "important" to remain united as nations.

During the meeting, Trump stressed that the ties between the two nations are going to get closer.

PM Modi expressed his delight at seeing President Trump back at the White House for a second term and conveyed confidence that India and the US will continue to advance their strategic partnership with "the same bond, trust, and excitement."

In his remarks, PM Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States since President Trump's second-term inauguration last month.

PM Modi is among the first few world leaders to visit the US following Trump's re-election and was invited to visit within just three weeks of the new administration taking office. (ANI)