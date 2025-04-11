Trump Is Ushering In A National Disaster

America is at a historic crossroad. Disaster is lurking in the shadows. There is no benefit in doubt, no salvation in wishful thinking, and no escape from the peril that awaits America unless the country reins in Trump. His onslaught on our institutions is unparalleled. His alienation of our allies is unfathomable, and his betrayal of his oath of office and abuse of power is ominous. Trump must be stopped. The Republican Party must be held accountable for empowering a criminal to destroy America as we know it.

The presidency bestowed on Trump the most awesome power, transcending that of any other person on earth. Yet this is not enough to mollify his overly inflated ego. His thirst for more power is unquenchable. Authoritarianism flows in his blood, and bullying is what satisfies his self-delusion of having unconstrained power; he takes pleasure in exercising it with venom and vindictiveness.

Despite its many mistakes, America remained the beacon of hope with limitless human resources and riches, the destination of the dreamers who want to be free, live in peace, grow and prosper, and live the promise of better and brighter tomorrows.

Imagine what Trump could do with America’s incredible power for the good of the American people and humanity. He could build on America’s greatness, but this is not in his DNA. Instead, he is ransacking everything good that distinguishes America, which made it the uncontested global leader, without any plan or idea of how to make things better, which he claims only he can achieve.

Undermining Democracy

He is violating the sacred constitutional right of free speech and expression by punishing universities that allow their students to demonstrate against the carnage in Gaza, and violating the constitutional rights of students who are legally in the US. He is punishing law firms whose lawyers represented the government in prosecuting cases against him by not allowing them entry to federal buildings, skirting the law and denying justice. Meanwhile, he is challenging the court’s constitutional authority, ignoring the separation of power between the three branches of government, which is the bedrock of America’s democracy.

The fact that Republicans remained numb in the face of Trump’s egregious violations will not be forgotten, even by those who put them in power.

Punishing the Needy

Trump seemingly plans to cut social security, Medicaid, and Medicare, which provide a lifeline for millions of Americans. By what measurement can one assess the cruelty and heartlessness of such cuts, which are illegal and despicable? Taking away healthcare and cutting social security for the elderly, who are in desperate need of help, and giving it to the rich is not just deadly wrong.

It is a total and utter moral bankruptcy of the Republican Party, which remains silent in the face of such a travesty.

Harming the Scientific Community

He froze funding for scores of scientific and research institutions, disrupting critical medical, environmental, and social research while undermining academic freedom and innovation across the US scientific community, forcing many young scientists to consider leaving and continuing their research in foreign countries. America’s world-class scientific leadership will be irreparably harmed while the Republicans are sitting on their hands.

Violating Due Process

Beyond general deportations of thousands of undocumented immigrants, he deported 238 Venezuelan migrants, some who are protected legal residents of the US, to a notorious prison in El Salvador, accusing them of being gang members without any due process and without being allowed to challenge allegations against them. Many allegations are based on scant or doubtful evidence, leading to their detention in a prison where they are subject to systematic abuse, torture, and inhumane conditions.

No Republican leader with a spine has risen to question the illegality and inhumanity of these brazen actions.

Promoting Social Polarization

Thriving on political polarization, Trump uses every sinister means to sow division among the American public. He encourages ideological purity within the Republican Party while vilifying Democrats as existential threats. He amplifies white nationalist rhetoric and targets minorities, especially Muslims, Latinos, and African Americans.

Moreover, Trump blames immigrants for economic and social problems, reinforcing "us vs. them" narratives. He pits working-class groups against each other based on race or legal status. He undermines democratic norms by supporting actions like the January 6 Capitol attack to deepen mistrust in electoral systems. And he attacks the traditional media to undermine trust by labeling it "fake news" while promoting conspiracy theories.

No Republican of any stature has warned that Trump is causing irreparable damage to America’s social fabric and is tearing the country apart.

Starting a Trade War

How can one explain Trump’s despicable act of unravelling one of the most successful trade agreements between the US, Mexico, and Canada (USMCA), which he signed in January 2020, and then initially imposing a 25 percent tariff on both countries, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking?

In an unprecedented move, Trump unilaterally imposed tariffs on approximately 90 countries, which is manifestly an added tax on American consumers. Beyond that, it disrupts the global economy in a way unseen before. Tariffs reduce trade and investments, causing declining economic growth. They raise production costs, weaken consumer demand, and increase the prospect of a global recession due to the escalating trade war, which will impact every sector of the economy, forcing companies to restructure operations. Reciprocal tariffs on US goods by most countries will alarmingly aggravate trade tensions and harm American exports.

He shamelessly retreated on Wednesday, pausing his original plan for 90 days and reducing the tariff on all affected countries to 10 percent after many, including allies, planned retaliatory tariffs (with the exception of China, on which he imposed a 125 percent tariff). For him, the global turmoil that he recklessly precipitated was nothing but a game resulting in an alarming loss of trust in the United States while sowing significant uncertainty and chaos in the global market.

But then, the Republicans who have been cheering free trade are now cheering Trump’s calamitous trade war and destroying the US' economic leadership.

Dismissing the Importance of America’s Allies

Trump's treatment of European allies has been beyond the pale, marked by divisive actions. He questioned NATO's collective defense viability, alienated European leaders through public criticism, and comfortably aligned himself with Russia – America’s foremost adversary – to weaken the trans-Atlantic alliance, all while he has been busy promoting far-right nationalist movements in Europe.

Where are the Republicans who stood shoulder to shoulder with our European allies, together with whom we have prospered and formed the bedrock of the West’s security?

Forsaking America’s Moral Commitment

Another most troubling move is Trump's disgraceful treatment of our neighbors and European allies. How can one explain Trump’s shameless pleasure in humiliating Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy for the whole world to see? A leader of a country that has been invaded by Trump’s buddy, Putin, who inflicted hundreds of thousands of deaths and massive destruction on an American ally.

But leave it to the unabashed Republicans who once overwhelmingly championed American political and military support of our allies to remain muted.

Alas, how contemptible can it be even to think, let alone state, that Canada should become the 51st state? Or take over Greenland, the Panama Canal, Gaza, and whatever else is on his shopping list for acquisition as if they were all simple real estate transactions? Do the majority of Republicans who are supporting this absurd notion of a land grab grasp the horrendous implications on America’s image and global standing?

The Republican Party’s moral decadence has now seeped into every layer of the party. There will be no escape for any federal, state, or local Republican leader from being held accountable for betraying America’s moral values and trashing its cherished democracy. They are sacrificing America’s greatness to serve a self-absorbed criminal who sold the nation on the altar of his ego and insatiable lust for power.

The judgment day is near, and Republicans that enabled Trump will pay the price.