Russia, China, Iran to Conduct Naval Drills in Indian Ocean

Moscow: Russia is set to hold joint naval exercises with China and Iran in the Indian Ocean later this month, the Chinese defence ministry said on Sunday. The 'Security Belt-2025' joint exercise in the waters not far from Iran will be held later in March, according to a statement by the Chinese defense ministry, Russian state media reported. The maneuvers will take place in waters not far from the port of Chabahar in Iran, as per a Chinese defence ministry statement cited by TASS.

Iranian state media citing the media office for Iran's military drills said that the exercises will be held on Monday. Chinese state media said that Chinese fleet includes a destroyer and a supply ship. The exercise plan includes drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, as well as joint search and rescue. The aim is to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, the Chinese defence ministry said, according to Xinhua.

As per the Irna report, observers from the Azerbaijan Republic, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, and Sri Lanka will monitor the exercise. Vessels from the Iranian Navy and the Naval Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will also participate in the drills that mark the seventh edition of "Security Belt" exercises by Iran, Russia and China, according to the media office of Iran.

An agreement was signed in January this year between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, to boost cooperation in areas including trade and the military. Ties between Iran and the US have come under strain after US president Donald Trump called for a deal to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a move Tehran condemned as "bullying". Earlier this week, Trump said that he sent a letter to the Iranian leadership seeking to initiate talks on a nuclear deal, as per Al Jazeera. Following this, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei said that "there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal" to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Speaking during a meeting with senior Iranian officials, Khamenei dismissed the entire premise, accusing the US of seeking even greater restrictions than in previous negotiations. "Some bully governments insist on negotiations," he said, according to state media. "But their negotiations are not aimed at solving issues, but to dominate and impose their own expectations," he said, as per Al Jazeera.

On Thursday, the US imposed a new round of sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry, Iran's main source of income. The measures targeted firms, ships and individuals affiliated with companies already sanctioned by the US. Under Biden, the US routinely issued such penalties to enforce existing sanctions, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Russia said earlier this week it was willing to help mediate new nuclear talks between the US and Iran amid a possible warmth in relations between the US and Russia over the war in Ukraine, as per Al Jazeera (ANI)