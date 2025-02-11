PM Modi Hails India-France Innovation at CEOs Forum in Paris

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (local time) addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris, highlighting India's economic growth, strong partnership with France, and expanding opportunities for global investors. He emphasised India's stable policies, infrastructure development, and advancements in technology, space, and defence.

PM Modi described the event "is more than just a business event -- it's convergence of the brightest minds from India and France," where innovation, collaboration, and elevation are driving progress with purpose.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as pillars of their friendship.

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," said PM Modi.

PM Modi also spoke about India's economic growth, reforms, and focus on infrastructure, space, and biotechnology.

"We've provided an ecosystem of stable polity and predictable policy. Walking the road of reform, performance, and transform, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy. We're working towards becoming the third-largest," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi said, "We're touching new highs in the space technology sector. In India, this sector has been opened up for FDI. We're swiftly transforming India into a global biotech powerhouse. Infrastructural development is a priority for us, and we're spending nearly $114 billion annually. We're spreading a wide network of railways and are modernising it with the usage of technology."

On energy, PM Modi shared India's nuclear power ambitions and added, "We are working with the target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. This sector has also been opened up for the private sector. We're also focusing on SMR and AMR technologies."

He highlighted India's ambitions in nuclear power, AI, semiconductors, and defense manufacturing, showcasing the country's potential as a favorite investment destination.

He also highlighted India's focus on AI, semiconductors, and defense manufacturing, stating, "Today, India is rapidly becoming a favorite investment destination. In India, we have launched AI, semiconductor, and Quantum Mission. In defense, we are encouraging Make in India and Make for the World, and most of you are also associated with them. In space tech, we are scaling new heights. This sector has been opened for FDI. We are eager to make India a global biotech powerhouse."

Earlier, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

In his remarks at the summit, the Prime Minister noted that the world was at the dawn of the AI age, where this technology was rapidly shaping humanity and transforming politics, the economy, security, and society. Stressing, that AI was different from previous technological milestones in terms of impact, he called for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards that uphold shared values, address risks, and build trust.

He said governance was not just about managing risks but also about promoting innovation and deploying it for global good. In this regard, he suggested ensuring access to AI for all, especially the Global South. He called for democratising technology and its people-centric applications to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Referring to the success of the India-France sustainability partnership through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, PM Modi stated that it was only natural for both countries to collaborate on an innovation partnership for a smart and responsible future.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's success in building a Digital Public Infrastructure for its 1.4 billion citizens using open and accessible technology. Talking about India's AI Mission, PM Modi noted that India, given its diversity, was developing its own Large Language Model for AI. He underlined that India was ready to share its experience to ensure that the benefits of AI reach everyone.

The Prime Minister announced that India would be hosting the next AI Summit.

The High-Level Segment commenced with a dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on February 10, bringing together Heads of State and Government, leaders of international organisations, CEOs of major AI companies, and other distinguished participants. (ANI)