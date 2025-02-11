India to Host Next Global AI Summit, Announces PM Modi at Paris Event

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday welcomed the decision to set up the AI Foundation" and the Council for Sustainable AI, stating that he believed there was unity across all stakeholders in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

"I welcome the decision to set up the "AI Foundation" and the "Council for Sustainable AI". I congratulate France and my dear friend President Macron for these initiatives and assure our full support," PM Modi said.

In his concluding address at the AI Action Summit, which he co-chaired with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, PM Modi said "Today's discussions have brought out one thing - there is unity in vision and unity in purpose across stakeholders."

Stressing on the need to make the "Global Partnership for AI" truly global in nature, PMModi said "It should be more inclusive of the Global South and its priorities, concerns and needs.

"To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next Summit," Prime Minister Modi said.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that the summit was a commendable effort to foster meaningful conversations around AI.

"The AI Action Summit in Paris is a commendable effort to bring together world leaders, policy makers, thinkers, innovators and youngsters to have meaningful conversations around AI."

Earlier, in his address at the AI Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, Prime Minister Modi said that India is building its own Large Language Model.PM Modi said that the unique public-private partnership model is made available to Indian start-ups at an affordable cost.

"India is building its own large language model considering our diversity. We also have a unique public-private partnership model for pooling resources like compute power. It is made available to our startups and researchers at an affordable cost. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure that AI future is for good and for all," the Prime Minister said.

Stressing that India is at the dawn of the age of Artificial Intelligence, PM Modi said that machines can never overpower humans.

"We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity. Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us," he said. (ANI)