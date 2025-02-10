Elon Musk Backs MP Robert Lowe's 'English Only' Signage Proposal in London

London: Elon Musk has supported British MP Robert Lowe who proclaimed that the signage in the UK should only be in English language after sharing the picture of the Whitechapel Station in London.

In a post on X, MP Robert Lowe said, "This is London - the station name should be in English, and English only."

To this post, Elon Musk replied, "Yes"

As per a report by Khaleej Times, Bengali is spoken by over 71,500 London residents (mostly of Bangladesh origin) across three boroughs. 3 per cent of Camden residents say it is their main language at home, as do 7 per cent of Newham residents and 18 per cent in Tower Hamlets.

The Tower Hamlets Council had funded the dual language signs in English and Bengali outside and throughout the station, the Khaleej Times reported.

Tower Hamlets has the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK with around a third of residents of Bangladeshi heritage. Iconic areas and institutions near to Whitechapel station include Brick Lane and the East London Mosque.

The Bengali name was introduced in 2022.

Former Mayor John Biggs had said during the installation of the sign, "Following our successful year of celebrations to mark 50 years of Bangladeshi independence, it is fantastic that the signs have been installed in time for Bangladesh Independence Day on Saturday 26 March", according to Khaleej Times.

Khallej Times also reported the remarks made by Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, who had said during the revamping of the signs in 2022, "London's diversity is its greatest strength. The revamped signs at Whitechapel station recognise and celebrate the vital contribution Bangladeshi Londoners have made in shaping the community in Tower Hamlets and throughout our city. I'm delighted that they have been installed ahead of Bangladesh Independence Day on Saturday 26th March". (ANI)