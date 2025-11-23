G20 Summit: PM Modi meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva

Johannesburg, Nov 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"Interacted with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, on the sidelines of the Johannesburg G20 Summit," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister addressed the third session of the G20 Summit on "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.” PM Modi called for a fundamental change in the way critical technologies are promoted. He noted that such technology applications must be ‘human-centric' rather than 'finance-centric', 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models'.

Underlining that AI must translate into global good, PM Modi called for a global compact based on the principles of transparency, human oversight, safety-by-design and prevention of misuse. He said that India will be hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme 'Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya' (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), and invited all G20 countries to join this effort.

PM Modi also met his Jamaican counterpart, Andrew Holness, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Sunday and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Interacted with Mr. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress."

PM Modi met his Netherlands counterpart Dick Schoof on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and noted that the bilateral partnership between the two nations is growing rapidly in sectors like energy, technology, innovation water resources.

"Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed bilateral partnership, particularly in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and other sectors.

Following their talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Had an excellent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We reviewed the full range of the India-South Africa partnership, especially in boosting linkages of commerce, culture, investment and diversifying cooperation in technology, skilling, AI, critical minerals and more. Congratulated President Ramaphosa for South Africa's successful G20 Presidency."

PM Modi also participated in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders' Meeting in Johannesburg. During the meeting, he emphasised the need for close coordination between India, South Africa and Brazil in the fight against terrorism and said that there is no place for double standards while fighting terrorism. He proposed the institutionalisation of the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) National Security Advisor (NSA) level meeting.

