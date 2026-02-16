From Bhutan PM to LS Speaker Om Birla: Bangladesh seeks to make swearing-in a grand event

Dhaka, Feb 16 (IANS) Around 1,200 dignitaries from Bangladesh and abroad are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected government, scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its chairman Tarique Rahman, secured a sweeping mandate in the recent parliamentary elections, paving the way for the formation of a new government.

Several prominent international figures are set to be present at the ceremony. Among those expected to attend are Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Nepal will be represented by its Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma, while Sri Lanka's Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa is also slated to participate in the event.

The United Kingdom's Indo-Pacific Under-Secretary, Seema Malhotra, is expected to attend as well. There is also a possibility that Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu may participate in the ceremony.

Invitations have been sent out following established diplomatic norms, and confirmations from some of the invited nations are still awaited.

On Sunday, India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla would attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Tarique Rahman-led government in Bangladesh.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The Hon'ble Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind our two nations."

It further stated, "As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate of the people."

The ceremony is expected to mark a significant political moment for Bangladesh as it transitions to a newly elected administration following the BNP's decisive victory.

The 13th parliamentary election was conducted on Thursday, and the Election Commission published the official gazette notification of the victorious candidates on Friday night.

Preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are already underway at the Jatiya Sangsad secretariat. Traditionally, the ceremony is held in the designated oath room at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Polling was held for 299 of the 300 seats in the 13th parliamentary election on February 12.

The Election Commission declared unofficial results for 297 constituencies. However, the gazette notifications for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 have not yet been issued following a directive from the High Court.

According to the results announced so far, the BNP won 209 out of 297 seats in the February 12 election, with its candidates leading in the two constituencies, including Chattogram-2 and 4, where results have been withheld. Their allies have claimed three seats.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has won 68 seats, while the partners in the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance secured nine seats. Islami Andolan Bangladesh (IAB) claimed one seat, and independent candidates won in seven constituencies, Prothom Alo reported.

With Tarique Rahman now set to lead Bangladesh -- the country last saw a male PM almost 35 years ago -- experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

--IANS

sd/