From Arctic to border, US senators test Pentagon nominees

Washington, Feb 28 (IANS) From Russian and Chinese military activity near Alaska to drone incursions at the US–Mexico border, American senators pressed two Pentagon nominees on how they would defend the homeland while preserving civil liberties during a closely watched confirmation hearing.

Read More

The Senate Armed Services Committee examined the nominations of Mark Roosevelt Ditlevson to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Americas Security Affairs, and Brian D. Birdwell to be Assistant Secretary of Defence for Sustainment.

Committee Chairman Roger Wicker said the United States faces “the most dangerous threat environment since World War II” and described a period of “profound strategic uncertainty.”

A major theme was the Arctic. Senator Dan Sullivan pointed to recent Russian and Chinese air and naval activity near Alaska, including joint operations, and called it “the definition of homeland defense.” He stressed that Alaska is “America’s neck of the woods” and a frontline in strategic competition.

Ditlevson agreed that Alaska is “vital to the defense of the other 49 states” and pledged, if confirmed, to work on ensuring Arctic priorities are reflected in implementing guidance and strategy.

The senators focused on counter-drone operations and Pentagon support to immigration enforcement on the southern border.

Ranking Member Jack Reed questioned the deployment of a high-energy laser system to shoot down suspected drones near El Paso, Texas, citing an FAA warning of “a grave risk of fatalities or permanent injuries to civilian aircraft.”

Ditlevson said the Department of Defence “always cares about safety” and maintained that under existing law it was required to coordinate with the Federal Aviation Administration, but “does not require approval from the FAA.” He described 14 months of “robust communication” with aviation authorities and said the system was “incredibly safe.”

Lawmakers also raised concerns about the use of National Guard troops in American cities and hypothetical deployments near polling stations during elections. Ditlevson called such scenarios “speculative” but said any recommendation to the Secretary of Defense would undergo legal review to ensure it was lawful.

Senator Tammy Duckworth cited federal law barring interference by armed forces in elections and warned against using the military to “intimidate” voters. Ditlevson responded that any deployment would be tailored to specific threats and reviewed by legal counsel.

Birdwell’s nomination brought attention to logistics and industrial capacity, especially in the Indo-Pacific. He described “contested logistics” as “the center of gravity mission for the department” and stressed the need to sustain forces “as far forward at the point of need as possible.”

Senator Mark Kelly argued that strengthening America’s commercial shipbuilding sector would also bolster naval power amid China’s maritime expansion. Birdwell said he would work to reinforce both the “organic industrial base” and commercial capabilities.

--IANS

lkj/rs