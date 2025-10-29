From A Beacon Of Democracy To Authoritarian Rule

For nearly 250 years, despite its many faults, the US has stood as a beacon of democracy and hope around the world. I lived in the Middle East and Europe for over two decades, witnessing the love and admiration of people of all faiths and races for America's democracy and humanitarian ideals. I yearned for the American dream, and I was ultimately blessed with being granted my greatest wish, eventually becoming a proud American citizen.



In spite of the grave harm that Trump has inflicted on America and what it stands for, those ideals and wonders that America exudes remain worth fighting and, yes, dying for, as many hundreds of thousands of Americans have sacrificed themselves to protect our precious democracy and freedom.



Let there be no mistake. The US is not on the verge of an authoritarian takeover; we are in it. However, it is not too late to be reversed. Every American must remember that Trump has a detailed plan to end our democracy. He is acting on it methodically in broad daylight, with the blind support of the Republican party, and creating a new set of rules so that he and his allies, the oligarchs, can solidify his dictatorship and rule unimpeded. Trump must be stopped to arrest his reactionary revolution and prevent him from realizing his horrific goal of a full dictatorship.

Trump’s Methodology of Destruction

Trump weaponized the judiciary to conduct witch hunts and, like any dictator, uses the legal system to punish dissent and scare his political opponents into silence while rewarding his loyalists’ illegal transgressions. Trump shattered the independence of the state-run media and shunned all networks except those that would propagate his false narrative, suppress criticism, and stifle the free press, which is the heartbeat of democracy. He uses the military to punish his political opposition; that’s what the National Guard and ICE deployments to Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland are all about.



Moreover, Trump seized control of government spending and taxation and used this power to cut off funding appropriated by Congress for states represented by Democrats. He weaponized tariffs to coerce other countries while exempting cooperating allies from his punishing tariffs. Finally, true to the dictatorial playbook, he ignores court orders, doctors the books, rigs the rules, and erases the truth, which is the cornerstone of totalitarianism. Indeed, when the truth dies and the regime distorts all the information, it's impossible for democracy to survive.



It is not too early to say that Trump is one of the most consequential presidents. He has transformed the nature of political discourse and radically changed the Republican Party into a nationalist, populist party that could arguably endure, at least for a generation. Trump understands the power of social media. He ran against the norms and altered the public political atmosphere, engaging in a false narrative to create an alternate reality. He is not just remaking politics but also culture, sociology, and economics. He is shredding the Constitution page by page, trying to flood the zone in every aspect of American lives and undo progressive projects almost single-handedly. Trump has now been the dominant figure for a decade and has shaped his own era.

The Impact of Trump's Dictatorial DNA

The polarization of the American public and the political and social divide became increasingly acute due to Trump's rhetoric and policies, which weakened national unity. His economic policies have disproportionally benefited the wealthy and contributed to the growing gap between the rich and the poor. His corruption has been unseen in American history, whereby he shamelessly enriches himself and his family, while relishing prosecuting his political enemies.



Social and moral erosion under his stewardship has affected everything from special education support to civil rights enforcement. Trump’s reduction of the federal government and government services have eroded the American public's trust. His cruel immigration policy and relentless attacks on the media, the judiciary, and other institutions, especially universities, have not merely chipped away at democratic institutions but have orchestrated a deeper political unraveling of American democracy and institutions, in which he seems to take grim satisfaction.

The US’ Global Standing

Trump’s distancing the US from its traditional allies has weakened America’s global standing and influence. The near-abandonment of America’s soft power, including through foreign aid, USAID, the US Agency for Global Media, cultural exchange programs, and several UN agencies, has substantially undermined America’s global leadership. In addition, his rollback on environmental regulations will have a severe long-term impact on climate change. Finally, Trump’s projection of raw military power, including torpedoing suspected drug boats, striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, and changing the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War, is just another manifestation of his military bullying.

Trump Must be Stopped

Can Trump be stopped from accelerating the destruction of America’s democracy? The short answer is yes; however, it is a tall and daunting order requiring a counter-revolutionary movement encompassing the public, private and public institutions, the Supreme Court, Congress, and new, visionary Democratic leaders.

Intensified Public Protests

Continued relentless and more frequent peaceful demonstrations from coast to coast are essential, with millions of Americans of conscience who care about the country’s future pouring into the streets, irrespective of their political orientation, ethnicity, race, or religion, with one message: We will never be deterred, succumb or be intimidated, and will intensify our resistance and remain steadfast unless Trump reverses many of his unconstitutional orders, and begins to adhere to his oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution.

Vehement Opposition by Institutions

Educational, philanthropic, and professional institutions, universities, civil society organizations, and law firms must not be intimidated or acquiesce to threats or pressure from this morally bankrupt administration. The submission of one entity will weaken the resoluteness of all others. They must remain unwavering in their determination not to submit to his arbitrary demands and bigotry. They must remember that Trump is weak and frightened and is counting on people to cave in and surrender to his whims. They can deny him that only with collective action.

Resilience of Federal Courts

The federal courts must persist in blocking any unconstitutional executive orders. The Supreme Court must put the country above the interests of a criminal, conspiratorial, and cunning president. Every Supreme Court Justice must remember that history records every vote they cast, because their final judgment will directly affect Trump’s and future presidents' power, with profound implications for our democracy, which they have sworn to protect.



The Court will be deliberating on a score of lawsuits against many of Trump’s executive orders, deemed unconstitutional or against democratic norms, over which lower courts have issued stays. These include cases that involve Trump’s authority to deploy federal troops to certain cities, denying due process to immigrants before deportation, imposing sweeping tariffs, and freezing congressionally approved funds.

Bipartisan Collaboration

Bipartisan dialogue across party lines is critical. A majority of Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate must fully and unabashedly collaborate to save America. It will take only 30 courageous, patriotic Republicans divided between the House and the Senate to stop Trump’s ominous scheme and prevent America from sliding into authoritarianism. They must awaken to the historically unprecedented threat to our democracy, put the country’s future democracy before their personal and party interests, and be prepared to sacrifice their political careers to stop Trump from sealing America’s fate.

A New, Visionary Democratic Leader

Finally, it is time for the Democratic Party to find a new narrative that will resonate with a majority of the American public. They need visionary and courageous leaders with a new, alternative message to Trump’s demagoguery and lies that appeals to a larger swath of Americans looking for constructive change to address their daily struggles and enjoy a greater sense of security. There is no day to spare for the Democrats to rise to this fateful challenge.



For 250 years, America has championed democratic ideals and values, the centrality of which is that every human has the inherent right to be free and treated as equal before the law. Many nations around the world have aspired to emulate these ideals and values because they respond to the basic human desire for freedom and democracy.



Democracy is the most fragile political system and cannot be taken for granted. It must be zealously protected by the people to withstand the threats and manipulations of those who seek to control and subjugate others to their whims and whose hunger for power is insatiable. As Thomas Jefferson famously said: “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”