French President Macron leaves for Paris, meets PM Modi before concluding India visit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Emmanuel Macron before the French President concluded his India visit on Thursday following his participation in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The two leaders held discussions on a hectic day as PM Modi welcomed the world leaders to the landmark summit.

During Macron's official visit from February 17 to 19, both leaders held discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide spectrum of areas as enshrined in the Horizon 2047 Roadmap.

They also held discussions on other regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The two leaders had jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation in Mumbai, which will be celebrated throughout 2026 in both countries.

The French President's visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India–France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh saw off the President of France at the Delhi airport on Thursday evening.

"During his successful visit, our bilateral relations were elevated to Special Global Strategic Partnership- further expanding our bilateral cooperation across defence, critical minerals, advanced technologies, climate action, health, education and economic security. His participation and insightful engagements in the AI Impact Summit have added significant momentum to India–France cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation and responsible AI," Singh posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), from deepening progress on the 'Horizon 2047' goals with 20-plus outcomes to pioneering AI for humanity, inclusive growth and a sustainable future, the French President's visit provided a "big boost" to the multifaceted ties between both countries.

