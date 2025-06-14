France says Israel has right to defend itself from nuclear threats

New York, June 14 (IANS) France's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont has reaffirmed Israel's right to protect itself and ensure its security during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Addressing the UN Security Council emergency session over the Iran-Israel conflict amid strikes and counterstrikes, the Ambassador stated that France has expressed many times its concern regarding the escalation of the Iranian nuclear programme. He stressed that the nuclear escalation of Iran is a threat to European Security interests and peace and stability globally.

"Iran's nuclear weapons would threaten the stability of the region and would bring with them the risk of further proliferation. The Iranian nuclear programme has never been so advanced as it is today, and it lacks any credible civilian justification. In recent days, Iran announced an increase in its enrichment capacities and the creation of a new infrastructure for that. And it continues its ballistic missile activity, which destabilises the region and can reach not only the region but also European territory," Bonnafont remarked.

France called for stability in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to work towards de-escalation. Bonnafont, during the session, stated that France stands ready together with its partners to support efforts aimed at reducing tension.

"The commitment of France towards diplomacy is unwavering alongside its E3 partners (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) and in close coordination with the US," he stated.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday strongly condemned Iran's nuclear programme and reiterated Israel's right to defend itself.

"France has repeatedly condemned Iran's ongoing nuclear programme and has taken all appropriate diplomatic measures in response. In this context, France reaffirms Israel's right to defend itself and ensure its security. To avoid jeopardizing the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate. Following the Israeli strikes on Iran and its nuclear programme, I convened the National Defence and Security Council this morning. All necessary steps will be taken to protect our nationals and our diplomatic and military missions in the region. All measures will also be implemented to ensure the protection of our national territory and our fellow citizens," he said in a post on X.

"France stands ready to work with all its partners to push for de- escalation in the Near and Middle East. Today, I spoke with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the King of Jordan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, the Emir of Qatar, the German Chancellor, the British Prime Minister, and the President of the United States. Peace and security for all in the region must remain our guiding principle," the post further added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targetted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival. He asserted that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated further on Saturday as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel. The renewed offensive comes amid a period of heightened hostilities between the two nations.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that a barrage of projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory.

In a brief statement, the military said, "another barrage has been fired towards Israel", though the total number of missiles and specific areas targetted were not immediately disclosed.

