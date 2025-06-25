France, Norway pledge closer defence cooperation during Macron's visit

Oslo, June 25 (IANS) French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a two-day state visit to Norway, where he and Norwegian leaders emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation in defence and security amid a shifting European geopolitical landscape.

Macron's visit - the first state visit by a French president to Norway since 1984 - included meetings with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, King Harald V, and other senior officials. The agenda spanned European security, defense industry collaboration, and broader political cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the Norwegian government, the leaders discussed "common security challenges and geopolitical developments," particularly in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflicts, the Middle East crisis, and the need for European solidarity.

Describing France as a "close ally and partner," Store noted that Macron's visit provided an opportunity to deepen cooperation across a range of areas. They signed a strategic partnership agreement between Norway and France with a broad focus on security.

Both France and Norway are NATO members and have increased engagement in the Arctic. The two countries have previously worked together in military operations and joint training exercises, and both governments reaffirmed their commitment to a secure and stable Europe.

The visit also included discussions on other pressing issues, such as climate change, the green transition, and the global economy. "Norway and France will increase cooperation on the green transition in order to achieve our climate targets, create jobs and make European supply chains more resilient," Store said.

On Tuesday, Macron and the Norwegian leaders also discussed the management of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, officially known as the Government Pension Fund Global, reflecting growing interest in sustainable investment and economic resilience.

