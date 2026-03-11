Four years on, Dhaka's new 250-bed hospital still lies unused amid staff shortage: Report

Dhaka, March 11 (IANS) The new building of Narsingdi's 250-bed District Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, has still not started functioning because of a severe shortage of manpower and essential equipment, according to local media reports. The construction of this new infrastructure was completed four years ago.

Read More

Due to the delay in launching services at the new facility, the district's primary government hospital continues to operate from its older infrastructure that was designed for only 100 beds.

The outdated facility is currently struggling to handle a heavy daily load of around 1,200 patients who arrive for both outpatient and inpatient treatment, the reports read.

The overcrowded conditions have forced many patients to receive treatment on the floors and in the corridors, as the hospital faces an acute shortage of beds, doctors, nurses, medical equipment and support staff.

The government had launched a project in 2019 to expand the hospital's capacity from 100 to 250 beds in an effort to improve healthcare services in the district.

According to a report by a leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, the Public Works Department completed the construction of the new eight-storey building in 2022 at a cost of Tk 40.38 crore.

The newly built structure is equipped with modern healthcare facilities, including four advanced operating theatres, an Intensive Care Unit, a Coronary Care Unit, a Special Care Unit, isolation wards and expanded emergency services.

Despite these upgraded facilities, the building has remained unused because of manpower shortages and logistical challenges that have prevented the hospital authorities from launching operations there.

Patients visiting the hospital say the delay has caused significant hardship, as they continue to endure long waiting times and overcrowded conditions in the old building, The Daily Star reported.

Amena Khatun, 54, a resident of Palash upazila, said she had to wait several hours before she could consult a doctor in the outpatient department.

"I stood in line from 10:00 a.m. and saw a doctor around 2:00 p.m. The new building with better facilities lies unused, while we suffer in long queues," Amena was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

Another patient, Abu Hanif Mia, 48, from Raipura upazila, pointed out that the hospital often receives victims of road accidents because it is located along the busy Dhaka–Sylhet highway.

"If the ICU and emergency services in the new building were operational, many critically ill patients would not have to be referred to Dhaka. It would save lives, time and money for many," he said.

Officials from the Public Works Department said their role ended after the construction of the building was completed and handed over, the report mentioned.

ASM Musa, executive engineer of the Public Works Department in Narsingdi, said the department had already sent several reminders to hospital authorities to take possession of the new facility.

Hospital Superintendent Dr ANM Mizanur Rahman said that operating a 250-bed facility with staffing levels meant for a 100-bed hospital was not practical.

"We have sent several requisitions to the Directorate General of Health Services seeking additional staff. If necessary steps are taken, services could begin this year," he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Dr Syed Md Amirul Haque Shamim, the civil surgeon of Narsingdi, said authorities were working to address the staffing shortage so that the new building could become operational.

He added that efforts were underway to resolve the manpower crisis and start services at the facility within the current year.

--IANS

sd/