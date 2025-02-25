Four Pakistani security Personnel killed in North Waziristan post-attack

Islamabad: Four Pakistani security personnel were killed in a terror attack in Spinwam tehsil of Pakistan's North Waziristan on Monday, Dawn reported citing sources.

The attack took place in the Darweshta area of Spinwam early on Monday morning. A heavy exchange of fire took place where both sides after the security forces retaliated, the report said.

Four security personnel were killed, while two others were injured. The killed and injured security personnel were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital, Bannu. Dawn reported citing sources, that three terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and started a search operation.

No official statement was issued from the Pakistani military's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) till the filing of this report.

In a separate incident, 10 terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khyber district, the military's media wing said on Monday.

A statement issued by ISPR said an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted during the night between Sunday and Monday in the Bagh area of Khyber, according to the Dawn.

Earlier this month, 23 terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani forces in two separate clearance operations conducted in Kalat and Harnai, Balochistan, ARY News reported citing the army.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) -- Pak military's media wing -- multiple 'sanitization operations' were conducted by the security forces throughout the province after the Kalat incident.

Earlier in a separate operation, Pakistan security forces killed four Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists, during an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Pakistan security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Kaulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan. The troops gunned down 4 TTP terrorists during the operation.

Earlier on Thursday, a Pakistan Army Major and a soldier as well as six TTP terrorists killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan. (ANI)