Four Baloch men forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces

Barkhan: Four individuals are reported to have been forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces in Barkhan, The Balochistan Post reported, citing local sources.

The incident allegedly took place on the night of February 20, when the individuals were abducted and taken to an undisclosed location. The missing persons have been identified as Ghulam Fareed, son of Haji Ramzan; Khalid, son of Sardar Khan; Sardar Khan; and Ghulam Rasool, son of Haji Nizamuddin.

According to the reports by The Balochistan Post, the families of the missing individuals have urgently appealed for their safe return, while political and human rights organizations have raised alarm over the growing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Earlier, The Balochistan Post had reported new cases of enforced disappearances, with four individuals allegedly abducted in the past few days from Quetta, Turbat, Tump, and Barkhan.

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a province in Pakistan, have become a significant human rights issue over the past few decades. Balochistan is home to a long-standing ethnic conflict, with the Baloch people seeking greater autonomy and rights.

In response to these demands, the Pakistani state has been accused of systematically abducting individuals associated with Baloch nationalist movements, including political activists, journalists, and ordinary civilians.

Security forces or intelligence agencies often detain these individuals, and their families are left in the dark about their whereabouts. Many of the disappeared are later found dead under suspicious circumstances, often showing signs of torture or extrajudicial killing.

The disappearances are seen as a method of silencing dissent and instilling fear among the population. Human rights organisations and activists have condemned these practices, claiming that they violate international human rights laws.

The Pakistani government, however, denies the allegations, often attributing the disappearances to militant groups or internal conflicts. Despite calls for justice, the issue remains unresolved, with little accountability or legal recourse for the victims or their families.

The ongoing disappearances in Balochistan continue to fuel tensions and have become a central issue in the broader struggle for Baloch self-determination. (ANI)