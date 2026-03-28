Former Nepal PM Oli arrested over 2025 Gen Z protest crackdown deaths

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Nepal’s former Prime Minister, K.P. Sharma Oli, was arrested early on Saturday in connection with a culpable homicide case stemming from the violent suppression of anti-corruption protests in September 2025, which ultimately led to his removal from office.

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The crackdown, widely referred to as the “Gen Z protests,” claimed the lives of more than 70 people, many of whom were shot by police during mass demonstrations triggered initially by a social media ban and fuelled by public anger over corruption and economic difficulties.

Alongside Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the same violent crackdown.

The arrests follow recommendations from a high-level investigation panel that examined the unrest and concluded that both leaders should face prosecution for criminal negligence in failing to prevent the deadly use of force against demonstrators.

According to Kathmandu Valley police, they were arrested this morning.

The commission had also recommended action against former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung. However, Oli has previously rejected the panel’s findings, describing them as “character assassination and hate politics” in an interview with Annapurna Post.

The arrests come a day after Balen Shah, a former rapper, was sworn in as Nepal’s new Prime Minister following elections held in the wake of the crisis. New Home Minister Sudan Gurung, a prominent participant in the protests, welcomed the arrests on Instagram, stating: “No one is above the law… This is not revenge against anyone, just the beginning of justice.”

The developments mark a significant moment in Nepal’s political landscape, underscoring the ongoing efforts to hold former officials accountable for actions taken during periods of civil unrest, while signalling a renewed commitment to legal and institutional reforms.

--IANS

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