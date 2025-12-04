Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia to receive advanced treatment in London

Dhaka, Dec 4 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is set to be flown to London for advanced medical treatment on Friday, her personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing outside Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, Zahid said that a medical board comprising local and foreign specialists had unanimously agreed on the decision.

“She will be taken to London by a Qatar Royal air ambulance. We have selected a hospital in London for her treatment, and we will take her there," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Zahid as saying.

He said that several specialist doctors, including two foreign physicians, will accompany Khaleda Zia to the United Kingdom.

Speaking about her current health condition, Zahid said all measures were being followed as recommended by the medical board.

“They advised that sending her to London at this stage is the most appropriate. We hope she will recover and return to us,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zahid stated Khaleda Zia has been responding positively to the treatment provided by a medical board of specialists from home and abroad, local media reported.

“We firmly believe she will recover this time and return to us. She is properly receiving the treatment being administered to her,” he stated

Last week, addressing journalists in Dhaka, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described the health condition of Khaleda Zia as "very critical" and appealed to the nation to pray for her recovery.

The 80-year-old former Prime Minister has been battling multiple long-standing ailments, including cardiac issues, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney problems.

She remains under intensive observation in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital, with both local and foreign specialist doctors overseeing her treatment.

Reports suggest that Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare hospital on the night of November 23, following the medical board's advice, after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs.

As her condition worsened, she was moved to the CCU of the hospital on November 27.

--IANS

scor/as