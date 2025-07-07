Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case

Dhaka, July 7 (IANS) A Bangladesh Court on Monday ordered a two-day remand for former Law Minister Anisul Huq over alleged possession of illegal firearms in a case registered under the Arms Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Minhazur Rahman passed the order following a hearing on a police remand plea, according to Additional Public Prosecutor of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, Azizul Haque Didar, reports leading Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo.

Earlier, the investigating officer of the case produced Huq before the court seeking a five-day remand to interrogate him in connection with the case filed under the Arms Act with Banani Police Station in Dhaka.

The defence, on the other hand, requested the court to reject the remand petition filed by the police.

Later, after hearing both sides, the court ordered a two-day remand.

Huq was arrested on August 13, 2024, after the fall of the former Awami League government in a violent uprising.

Reports suggest that the courts have approved a total of 58 days of remand for the former Law Minister in different cases until now.

Last month, the Dhaka court ordered a five-day remand for the former Law Minister following a police application in connection with a murder case filed at Shahbagh Police Station.

Earlier this year, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against Huq on charges of amassing alleged illegal wealth worth Bangladeshi Taka 1.46 billion (Tk 146 crore). The ACC claimed that he acquired illicit assets by abusing his authority.

In the continuing crackdown on the Awami League, several leaders of the party were recently placed under police remand for interrogation by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the interim government, as several cases were filed against the former PM and her supporters on frivolous grounds, immediately after her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country.

--IANS

int/scor/sd