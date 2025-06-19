Flight carrying 110 Indian citizens evacuated from Iran arrives in Delhi

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The first flight carrying 110 Indian citizens, including 90 students from Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in New Delhi after being successfully evacuated from Iran, on Thursday, amid the escalating military conflict in the Middle East.

All the Indian nationals were flown to Delhi on IndiGo flight 6E 9487.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, welcomed the evacuated students at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, IANS reported on Thursday.

India launched Operation Sindhu, a mission aimed at ensuring the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Wednesday evening that Indian students residing in Tehran were safely evacuated from the city through coordination by the Indian Embassy.

"Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety reasons through arrangements made by the Indian Embassy," the Ministry said in their official statement.

The Indian students left Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, via a special flight at 14:55 IST on June 18, with their expected arrival in New Delhi during the early hours of June 19.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced through Twitter, "Operation Sindhu begins. India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran. India evacuated 110 students from northern Iran who crossed into Armenia under the supervision of our Missions in Iran and Armenia on June 17.

This is part of the many steps that the Indian government has taken over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals stuck in Iran and called for help in view of the deteriorating situation due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The Indian government said that it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.

"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA said.

The MEA advised Indian nationals in Iran to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

--IANS

int/khz