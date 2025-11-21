Five teenagers charged for 'stabbing' convenience store worker in Sydney

Sydney, Nov 21 (IANS) Five teenagers have been charged for allegedly stabbing a worker at a western Sydney convenience store, police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said early Friday.

The 28-year-old male worker was allegedly stabbed around 2.20 a.m. local time on Thursday when he tried to stop a group of teenagers who allegedly attempted to steal items from the store in Burwood, 10 km west of central Sydney.

The worker was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital. He remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition as of Friday, according to the police, Xinhua News Agency reported.

NSW Police said that all five teenagers have been arrested.

All five were refused bail and expected to make an initial appearance before a children's court on Friday.

On Tuesday, police in the Australian state of Queensland fatally shot a man after he stabbed another man and threatened a woman.

The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said in a statement that officers responded to reports that a man had been stabbed in the neck by another man on a street in the town of Caboolture, 40 kilometres north of Brisbane, around 3.42 a.m. on Tuesday.

The armed offender fled the scene on foot, the QPS said, and was found a short time later threatening a female member of the public.

An officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital in a serious condition, and the woman was not physically injured.

The QPS said that the matter is under investigation.

Earlier in November, a teenage boy was hospitalised in a critical condition after a stabbing in eastern Australia.

A statement released by the police service in the Australian state of Queensland said that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a property in the suburb of Molendinar, 65 kilometres southeast of Brisbane in the state's Gold Coast region.

A 17-year-old boy was found at the scene with serious injuries and transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

The Queensland Police Service said that two attackers reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle before the arrival of officers.

A crime scene was established, and investigations into locating the two offenders were ongoing.

--IANS

int/akl/svn