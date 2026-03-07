Five rescued amid major flooding across northern Australia

Sydney, March 7 (IANS) Five people were rescued, and patients have been evacuated from a hospital amid major flooding in the Australian state of Queensland and the neighbouring Northern Territory (NT).

Read More

Flood warnings were in place for rivers and catchments across most of Queensland as of Saturday morning due to heavy rainfall from a slow-moving tropical storm that made landfall on the state's northeast coast on Friday afternoon local time.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) said the tropical low was moving west across central Queensland on Saturday and is forecast to bring heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that five people were rescued from floodwaters in central Queensland overnight, including three people who were found clinging to a tree in fast-moving waters after escaping a stranded vehicle.

In the NT, a major flood warning has been issued for the small town of Katherine, 270 km southeast of Darwin, due to a separate tropical storm.

The BoM said that rapid rises in river levels were occurring along the Katherine River on Saturday morning.

It said the river has surpassed major flood levels in central Katherine and is expected to continue rising through Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The 21 patients who were at the Katherine Hospital, including 20 pregnant women, were evacuated on Friday to other hospitals in case the town is cut off by floodwaters.

NT Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro flew into the town on Friday night and said it was critical that people heed emergency warnings.

On March 6, a severe weather warning for dangerous flash flooding was issued in Australia's Queensland as a tropical low storm system approaches the state's northeast coast.

The BoM had said in the warning that the tropical low was expected to bring intense rainfall to a 350-km stretch of coast in Queensland's tropical far north from Friday morning.

The warning area included the northeast coastal cities of Cairns, Port Douglas, and Cooktown, which have a combined population of around 255,000 people.

--IANS

jk/