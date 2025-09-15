Five Eyes alliance must work together to counter Khalistani extremism: Report

Canberra, Sep 15 (IANS) Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United States should join hands with Canada to dismantle Khalistani extremist fundraising and propaganda networks globally, a report said on Monday.

It stated that key steps include coordinated monitoring of suspicious non-profit activities, intelligence sharing, and decisive political distancing from separatist lobbies, according to a report in The Australia Today.

It further mentioned that the Khalistani extremism has long been treated as an "Indian issue", but with Canada's recognition, it is evident that the matter is a global security concern.

"If Five Eyes democracies truly believe in safeguarding pluralism and protecting their diverse communities, they must act together. Australia, with its growing Indian diaspora and deepening strategic ties with New Delhi, is well placed to lead this collective effort. Canada has broken the silence. Now it is time for its allies -- Australia included -- to stand firm and follow suit," wrote Amit Sarwal, co-founder of The Australia Today.

The report stated that Canada, for the first time, officially confirmed that banned extremist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation are engaged in promoting separatism and violence in the country.

"Canada has taken a decisive step in acknowledging what India has long warned about: the presence and operations of Khalistani extremist groups on its soil. The 2025 Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Risks categorically identifies these groups as national security threats, marking a pivotal shift in Ottawa's counterterrorism strategy," he added.

The 2025 assessment warns that while their operations are largely directed at India, the activities have serious implications for Canadian national security and foreign policy.

Sarwal stressed that the move reflects a broader pattern, building on the 2024 annual report of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), tabled in Parliament shortly after breakthrough talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney at the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Alberta in June 2025.

The 2024 annual report said, "Canada-based Khalistani extremists (CBKEs) continue to pose a national security threat to Canada and Canadian interests."

For the first time, the report said, the Canadian government labelled Khalistan supporters operating within its borders as "extremists."

India has, for long, voiced concerns over Canada providing a safe haven to such elements for decades, and the new acknowledgement marks a diplomatic breakthrough.

"This is where Australia and other Five Eyes intelligence partners come in. Canada has finally drawn a red line between free expression and violent extremism -- and the rest must follow," the report noted.

