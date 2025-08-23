Five dead in tour bus crash in US state of New York

New York, Aug 23 (IANS) Five people were confirmed dead as a tour bus crashed in the US state of New York, the New York State Police announced.

The accident happened on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, Genesee County while the bus carrying more than 50 passengers was returning from Niagara Falls to New York City on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported..

"At this time, we have multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries," said James O'Callaghan, spokesperson for the New York State Police, adding that the total number of deaths and injuries is still being determined.

The crash occurred when the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle as it traveled at "full speed," and every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of "cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury," he said.

Some victims were thrown from the vehicle when it crashed, police have said, and it is believed most were not wearing seatbelts.

The bus was "extremely damaged," many passengers had been ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, but the driver was "alive and well," the spokesperson added.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that she was briefed on the "tragic tour bus accident," adding that her team is coordinating with the State Police and local officials who are working "to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved."

Mercy Flight, a nonprofit air medical transport service provider, said its three helicopters were transporting people from the crash site to area hospitals.

