Fires kill two in Bulgaria amid heatwave

Sofia, July 23 (IANS) Two people died in separate fire incidents in Bulgaria, both sparked by human negligence amid a severe heatwave, authorities said on Wednesday. Temperatures across the country have hovered around 40 degrees Celsius in recent days.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the first incident occurred Tuesday afternoon in the northeastern town of Isperih. A 73-year-old woman set fire to dry grass in her garden, but the blaze quickly spread to neighbouring properties. Despite her efforts to extinguish the flames, firefighters later discovered her deceased at the scene.

The second fatality took place just hours later in the southern village of Polyanets. A 63-year-old resident inadvertently sparked a fire while using a metal cutting machine, Xinhua News Agency reported. The flames rapidly engulfed three houses, as well as dry grass, bushes, and forested areas. Firefighters rescued a 91-year-old man from the yard of one of the burning homes, but he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Alexander Dzhartov, Director of the Fire Safety and Civil Protection General Directorate, told NOVA TV on Wednesday that nearly 200 fires had been reported nationwide over the past 24 hours. Most, he said, have since been brought under control.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has forecast soaring temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with peaks of up to 42 degrees expected on Friday and Saturday.

In response to the escalating fire risk, the Ministry of Defence announced Tuesday that all military exercises and live-fire drills at training centres and ranges have been suspended since the end of June.

Meanwhile, WWF Bulgaria issued an alarming report earlier this month, stating that 90 per cent of forest fires in the country are caused by human activity.

On Tuesday, Romania's National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued multiple weather alerts as the country braces for a combination of extreme heat and unstable atmospheric conditions.

The national weather agency warned of red code alerts, the highest level in its color-coded warning system, for scorching heat in the capital city of Bucharest and several southern counties. Temperatures there are expected to reach 40 to 41 degrees Celsius, with high humidity leading to severe thermal discomfort.

ANM classifies weather alerts into three risk levels: yellow, orange, and red, indicating increasing severity from potential risk to extreme danger.

The orange code alert is in effect in some southeastern regions, with highs of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, several southern and eastern regions are under yellow code alerts, with daytime highs of 34 to 38 degrees and nighttime lows between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

In addition to heat-related alerts, a separate yellow warning has been issued for unstable atmospheric conditions affecting half of the country, particularly in central, eastern, and southern regions, including mountainous areas and parts of the Black Sea coast. Forecasts predict strong winds, thunderstorms, torrential rain, and isolated hail, with heavy rainfall. This warning was valid from Tuesday noon to early Wednesday.

According to ANM, the heatwave and thermal discomfort are expected to persist across western, southern, and parts of central Romania until the end of the week.

