Fire near Dubai airport contained after drone crash, no injuries reported

Dubai, March 16 (IANS) A fire caused by a drone crash near Dubai International Airport has been brought under control, with no injuries reported, local authorities said Monday.

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Flights, however, were temporarily suspended as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Authorities said the fire broke out after a drone fell near the airport, affecting a fuel tank. Dubai Civil Defence said it successfully contained the blaze.

Gulf states have been hit by waves of missile and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with the United Arab Emirates reporting interception of over 1,500 drones so far, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier, on March 14, a fire broke out in Fujairah, an emirate of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), after debris fell following the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle by air defence systems.

No injuries had been reported.

Officials did not provide details on the drone's origin, the exact location of the incident, or the extent of any damage.

Dubai has temporarily suspended all flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary safety measure, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said following the drone incident.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available," the Dubai Media Office wrote on X.

The incident comes at a time when Iran has fired more than 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates since the start of the ongoing Middle East conflict, making the UAE the most targeted country, according to officials. The barrage has disrupted travel in the Gulf financial hub, although air defence systems have intercepted most of the projectiles.

Iran has targeted both US assets and civilian sites, including airports, ports and oil facilities across the Gulf, after US-Israeli strikes hit its leadership.

Meanwhile, the UAE's defence ministry has reported six deaths since the conflict began - four civilians and two military personnel. The soldiers died in a helicopter crash that was linked to a technical issue.

--IANS

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