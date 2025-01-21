Fire at Turkiye Ski Resort Hotel Kills 10, Injures 32 in Bolu Province

Ankara: At least 10 people were killed and 32 others were injured after fire erupted at a ski resort hotel in Turkiye on Tuesday, CNN reported, citing Turkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The fire, which erupted at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, was reported at around 3:27 am (local time), Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement shared on X.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya wrote, "Unfortunately, the number of deaths has increased to 10 and the number of injured has increased to 32. I wish God's mercy upon our citizens who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to our injured."

Yerlikaya said that authorities mobilized 267 emergency personnel to respond to the fire incident. Turkiye's Interior, Health and Tourism ministers were heading to the Kartalkaya resort and are expected to address a press conference later on Tuesday, the ministries announced, according to CNN report.

The resort is a popular destination for holiday makers during the winter, particularly at the time of school holidays, which begin in January and end in the first week of February, the report said.

Governor Abdulaziz Aydin said that there were around 234 guests staying at the hotel, CNN reported, citing Anadolu Agency. Aydin said that two of the victims died after jumping out of the building "in panic."

Several videos, some posted on social media platforms and other broadcast by Turkish TV channels, showed flames coming out of the top floors of the hotel. In the video, some people tried to use tied bed sheets to escape the blaze. (ANI)