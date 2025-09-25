Finland launches campaign to lure global deep-tech talent

Helsinki, Sep 25 (IANS) Finland has launched a new campaign to attract international top experts and advanced researchers in deep technology sectors, highlighting both career opportunities and quality of life in the Nordic country.

The initiative, coordinated by Work in Finland, the national body for international recruitment, will target professionals from India, Brazil, the United States and several European countries. It aims to strengthen Finland's innovation capacity and boost employment.

"The campaign will make the Finnish innovation sector better known around the world and encourage international experts to seize the opportunities it offers. Finland has huge potential to be a leading country in the deep-tech sectors, and we must support this vision by every means," Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen said in a statement on Wednesday (local time).

The campaign emphasises Finland's reputation as a country that values balance as much as ambition, highlighting work-life balance alongside cutting-edge research opportunities, reports Xinhua news agency.

Officials said Finland's open and stable society, strong technological expertise and good quality of life make it attractive to foreign specialists.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, the campaign will support Finnish companies, universities and research institutions in recruiting talent, particularly in quantum computing, photonics and health technology. It will also help the Research Council of Finland attract more foreign researchers to Finnish universities.

"Global competition in quantum computing, photonics and health technology is fierce. Talents from abroad will help Finland remain in the innovation competition and attract international business," said Laura Lindeman, senior director of Work in Finland.

The campaign forms part of the Talent Boost program, with the goal of making Finland one of the best countries in the world for high-tech experts to live and work in by 2030.

