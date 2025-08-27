Fiji PM Rabuka's visit to India infuses political will into old partnership: Report

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's visit to India marks a pivotal movement as the infusion of political will into an old partnership is transforming historic goodwill into actionable initiatives. The next few years will test implementation but the structured roadmap and mutual stakeholder engagement suggest outcomes that may extend beyond just India-Fiji ties and establish a model for India's regional outreach, a report highlighted on Wednesday.

In economic terms, India-Fiji bilateral trade, which stood at USD 74.86 million in FY 2023–24, is expected to be over USD 100 million by 2026, showcasing institutional ties and niche product access arrangements, a report in India Narrative stated. More than 60 per cent of people in Fiji are of Indian origin and India remains a top destination for Fijian students and medical travellers.

"For India, the outcomes solidify its ambition to be a net security provider and preferred development partner in the Indo-Pacific, while leveraging its “Global South” leadership for wider influence and collaborative regional frameworks. For Fiji, the tangible investments in infrastructure, healthcare, trade capacity, and social capital give it new tools to navigate post-pandemic recovery, climate shocks, and demographic change," it detailed.

During his visit to India, Rabuka's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered outcomes that reinforce India’s Act East vision and the strategic interests of two nations in the rapidly shifting Indo-Pacific landscape. The heart of Rabuka's visit was a comprehensive blueprint for strengthening defence cooperation between two nations. PM Modi and Rabuka agreed on a plan focused particularly on building Fiji’s maritime capabilities, important considering China’s growing naval footprint in the Pacific. India also announced creation of Defence Attache post at its High Commission in Fiji.

The two nations underscored the need for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, India Narrative said in its report. India and Fiji expressed opposition to "double standards" on terrorism and pledged collaborative disaster response. India also announced decision to build 100-bed health facility in Suva, demonstrating New Delhi's commitment to improving Pacific healthcare infrastructure. Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened in Fiji, promoting affordable and high quality medicines. India also offered to sponsor advanced medical treatment for selected Fijian nationals each year and organising charity prosthetics camps (Jaipur Foot).

Deepening cooperation in key sectors, both countries signed a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) including between the Fiji Development Bank (FDB) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) of India to enhance collaboration in rural development, agricultural financing and financial inclusion; on Cooperation in the field of Standardization between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Department of National Trade Measurement and Standards (DNTMS) of the Republic of Fiji; between National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), India and Pacific Polytechnic, Fiji, for cooperation in the field of human capacity building, skilling, and upskilling; between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) to further economic and commercial ties.

--IANS

akl/as