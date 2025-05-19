Fear grips Pakistan as Lashkar terrorists are gunned down one after another in Sindh province

Karachi, May 19 (IANS) A leading Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Abdul Wahid Kumbho was shot dead before top LeT terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, also known as Abu Saifullah Khalid, was killed by armed men in Sindh province on Sunday, local sources confirmed on Monday.

They acknowledged that the so-called "targetted killings" of LeT terrorists in several parts of Pakistan have increased after India's decisive 'Operation Sindoor' which demolished several terror facilities deep inside Pakistan, earlier this month.

While Nizamani orchestrated several major terror attacks in India before moving to Nepal and eventually settling down in Sindh province with Pakistani security agencies providing full security to him, Kumbho, who projected himself as a social worker, was a member of LeT's political front Milli Muslim League (MML). He was killed by armed men before Nizamani in the same area of Matli in Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province.

"Abdul Wahid Kumbho was killed on the spot while another person named Tahir was injured. Police authorities arrested two people named Ghulam Shabir and Rafaqat, members of the Sindh nationalist group Sindh Desh Revolution Army," said local agencies.

They stated that Sindh Desh Revolution Army is a Sindhi nationalist organisation, which has a strong presence in the interior of the province. The organisation was split into many factions, one of who is headed by Shafi Burfat, who is reportedly living in Afghanistan.

"Some other factions of the group are associated directly with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as well," a local source added.

The targeted killings of LeT operatives are not being reported by Pakistani media even though they have become a major headache for the country's government and security forces.

Islamabad has in the past accused New Delhi for using Afghanistan-based proxies to carry out targetted killings in different parts of Pakistan.

A group calling itself as 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the heinous April 22 Pahalgam attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir which left 26 innocent civilians dead.

"This group is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. It is notable that India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the Monitoring Team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Earlier too, in December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad operating through small terror groups such as the TRF. Pakistan's pressure to remove references to TRF in the April 25 UN Security Council Press Statement is notable in this regard," Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said during a special Operation Sindoor media briefing in New Delhi, earlier this month.

