FBI Director Kash Patel Reflects on 'American Dream' at Swearing-In Ceremony

Washington DC: Kash Patel, the newly elected Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), remembered his Indian roots, while also highlighting the grandiosity of the 'American Dream', during his swearing-in ceremony on Friday (local time).

Notably, Patel took the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. His girlfriend and family stood beside him as he recited the oath, and other family members were seated in the front row.

"Anyone who thinks the American Dream is dead, look right here. You're talking to a first-generation Indian kid who is about to lead the law enforcement community in the greatest nation on God's Earth." Patel said during his remark after being sworn in as FBI director.

'American Dream' is a term which generally refers that anyone can achieve success through hard work in the United States.

Patel further promised to ensure accountability within and outside the FBI, during his tenure. He also said that there would be "rigorous constitutional oversight starting this weekend."

Further taking a jibe at American media, Patel mentioned that he's their 'target' and alleged that "fake, malicious, slanderous, and defamatory" contents have been written against him.

"I know the media is in here. If you have a target, that target is right here (points to himself). It's not the men and women in the FBI. You have written everything you possibly can about me that is fake, malicious, slanderous, and defamatory. Keep it coming, bring it on and leave the men and the women in the FBI out of it. They deserve better," Patel said.

Noting the rise in crime incidents across the nation, Patel assured that his administration will take strong action against it.

"A hundred thousand people last year raped, a hundred thousand people died of CCP Fentanyl overdose and heroin, 17 thousand homicides. Violent crime is out of control. We can not have the United States of America where that is acceptable. Where someone dies every 30 minutes, or someone Od's every seven or someone is raped every six that cannot be allowed to continue," Patel said.

Patel further warned that the FBI will take stringent actions on anyone who harms American citizens, will "face the full wrath of Department of Justice and FBI" adding, "If you seek to hide in any corner of this country or any corner of this planet we will put out the world largest manhunt and we will find you."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed his love and trust in the new director of the FBI noting the department's agent's respect for Patel and said, "I think he'll go down as the best ever at that position."

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Kash Patel paid his respects at the Wall of Honor, honouring the brave members of the FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice for the American people.

Meanwhile, Yash Patel, the distant relative of Kash Patel, from the FBI Director's ancestral home in Bhadran village of Anand district, Gujarat, congratulated the FBI director and said the whole village is very happy.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It is a matter of pride that a jewel of Bhadran village became FBI director." (ANI)