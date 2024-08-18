External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait

Kuwait City: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kuwait on Sunday where he was warmly welcomed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm reception, Jaishankar said he is looking forward to his scheduled meetings with the Kuwaiti leadership.



After arriving in Kuwait, Jaishankar shared some pictures on 'X' and said, "Namaste Kuwait. Thank FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya for the warm welcome. Looking forward to my engagements today with the Kuwaiti leadership."

On Friday, the MEA has said, "This visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Earlier in June, at least 45 Indians were killed in a fire incident at a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf.

Among the deceased from the fire incident that took place on June 12, seven were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal, in addition to 23 people from Kerala.

Recently, Jaishankar visited Maldives from August 9 to 11, where he was received by Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer at the airport.

The visit was aimed at strengthening the partnership between the two countries and exploring avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship further.

Following his visit he inaugurated High Impact Community Development Projects and exchanged MoUs in Male with Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.

Jaishankar said that he held productive discussions with Zameer.

