Explained: What is 'chronic venous insufficiency' that Donald Trump is suffering from

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) -- a condition where leg veins do not allow blood to flow back to the heart -- explaining the swollen ankles and bruises on his hands.

The 79-year-old US President was recently photographed at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final in New Jersey, where visible swelling around his ankles sparked public speculation about his health.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed that the ultrasound exams performed on Trump's legs confirmed CVI -- seen frequently among people over the age of 70.

However, additional exams showed "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness" in Trump, Leavitt said, adding that the US President is not experiencing any discomfort due to the diagnosis.

What is 'chronic venous insufficiency'

Chronic venous insufficiency is a multifactorial condition that affects a significant number of people worldwide.

People with the condition suffer from mild clinical signs, such as spider veins -- small, dilated blood vessels that appear as red, blue, or purple lines on the skin -- to severe manifestations, such as venous ulcerations -- a type of skin ulcer.

Varicose veins -- swollen, twisted veins that often appear blue or purple -- are the most common manifestation.

The condition is centered on faulty valves in the veins, which ensure proper blood flows towards the heart. When these valves don’t work well, blood flows backwards, causing it to collect (pool) in the legs, resulting in the condition.

CVI majorly occurs in people who are overweight, pregnant, have a family history, have leg injury, surgery, or have had previous blood clot events.

The risk factors include high blood pressure, prolonged sitting or standing, lack of exercise, and smoking.

Those suffering from CVI are more likely to experience aching or cramping in the legs, heaviness or fatigue, particularly after standing for extended periods, swelling, especially around the ankles, and itching or tingling sensations in the legs.

CVI is typically considered mild, but if left untreated, the condition can lead to a variety of symptoms such as persistent swelling, leg cramps, skin changes, ulcers, and the formation of varicose veins.

"Chronic venous insufficiency is not a serious health threat. But it can be painful and disabling," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

--IANS