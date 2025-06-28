Evacuation, relocation organised in southwest China under highest flood alert

Guiyang, June 28 (IANS) Heavy flooding has returned to Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province, prompting local authorities to re-activate the highest-level emergency flood response, effective from 12:30 pm Saturday.

At 6:30 pm, the Shihuichang Hydrological Station on Duliu River recorded a water level of 253.06 metres, with a flow rate of 8,000 cubic metres per second, surpassing the guaranteed water level of 251.5 metres by 1.56 metres. This was slightly lower than its earlier forecast, which estimated a peak flood level of 253.5 metres at around 5 pm. However, water levels continue to rise gradually by 6:30 pm.

The local flood control and drought relief headquarters has upgraded the flood control emergency response from Level II to Level I, the highest level in the country's four-tier weather warning system.

Local authorities are evacuating residents from affected areas to safer locations. By 6 pm on Saturday, Rongjiang County had organised the urgent evacuation and relocation of 11,992 households and 41,574 individuals.

Rongjiang County has received an influx of over 1,000 soldiers equipped with heavy machinery, including excavators, bulldozers and loaders, to provide urgent assistance.

Since June 24, Rongjiang County has been hit by severe flooding due to persistent rainstorms. As of midday on Thursday, six people had died as a result of the floods, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, China's top economic planner has allocated an additional 100 million yuan (about 13.96 million US dollars) in central budget funds to support emergency response and recovery work in flood-hit Guizhou Province.

This follows an initial 100 million yuan that was allocated on June 25, raising total funds to 200 million yuan, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday.

The funds will support the post-disaster emergency recovery of infrastructure and public services in Guizhou, particularly in counties that have been severely affected, including Rongjiang, Congjiang and Sandu, to help restore normal life and production as soon as possible.

