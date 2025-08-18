European leaders arrive at White House to show support for Ukraine ahead of Trump meeting

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) European leaders arrived at the White House on Monday to show support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he may face pressure to end the war with Russia on terms favourable to Moscow.

The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, the European Union and NATO were in Washington in solidarity with Ukraine and also to push for strong security guarantees in any post-war settlement.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was the first leader to arrive on the White House grounds on Monday, followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and then British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They were all greeted by Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley.

Trump is pressing for a quick end to Europe's deadliest war in 80 years, and Kyiv and its allies worry he could seek to force an agreement on Russia's terms after the President rolled out the red carpet for Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Zelensky is due to meet with Trump at 1:15 p.m. EDT in the Oval Office, where he last received a dressing-down from Trump during a disastrous visit in February.

The European leaders will meet with Trump afterwards in the White House's East Room at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), according to the White House.

Such a high-level gathering at the White House on such short notice appears to be unprecedented in recent times.

Outside the White House on Monday, several Ukrainian supporters gathered on the sidewalk as Ukrainian President prepared to meet with President Donald Trump.

People waved Ukrainian flags and held signs in support of Ukraine and against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. One sign carried a warning: “DO NOT TRUST RUSSIA! STOP PUTIN!”

Someone else carried a large banner that read: “WHAT IF FRANCE PULLED BACK AID FROM AMERICA? WOULD WE BE CELEBRATING 4TH OF JULY?”

Zelensky said the goal of Monday’s meeting with US President Trump is a “reliable and lasting peace” for his country and all of Europe.

He said on X that the US, Europe and others must put pressure on Russia’s President, saying no one should expect Vladimir Putin to voluntarily abandon aggression and new attempts at conquest.

Zelensky added that he and European allies have coordinated their positions ahead of the meeting with Trump.

Russian attacks overnight on Ukrainian cities killed at least 10 people, in what Zelensky called a "cynical" effort to undermine talks.

"Russia can only be forced into peace through strength, and President Trump has that strength," Zelensky wrote on social media after an earlier meeting with the US special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Trump has rejected accusations that the Alaska summit had been a win for Putin, who has been indicted as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court and diplomatically isolated since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"I know exactly what I'm doing, and I don't need the advice of people who have been working on all of these conflicts for years, and were never able to do a thing to stop them," Trump wrote on social media.

Trump's team has said there will have to be compromises on both sides to end the conflict.

But the President himself has put the burden on Zelensky to end the war, saying Ukraine should give up hopes of getting back Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, or of joining the NATO military alliance.

Zelensky "can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump said on social media.

The Ukrainian President has already all but rejected the outline of Putin's proposals from the Alaska meeting. Those include handing over the remaining quarter of its eastern Donetsk region, which is largely controlled by Russia. Ukrainian forces are deeply dug into the region, whose towns and hills serve as a crucial defensive zone to stymie Russian attacks.

Any changes to Ukraine's territory would have to be approved by a referendum.

Zelensky is also seeking an immediate ceasefire to conduct deeper peace talks. Trump previously backed that idea but reversed course after the summit with Putin and indicated support for Russia's favoured approach of negotiating a comprehensive deal while fighting rumbles on.

Ukraine and its allies have taken heart from some developments, including Trump's apparent willingness to provide post-settlement security guarantees for Ukraine. A German government spokesperson said on Monday that European leaders would seek more details on that in the talks in Washington.

The war, which began with a full-scale invasion by Russia in February 2022, has killed or wounded more than a million people from both sides, including thousands of mostly Ukrainian civilians, according to analysts, and destroyed wide swaths of the country.

On the battlefield, Russia has been slowly grinding forward, pressing its advantages in men and firepower. Putin says he is ready to continue fighting until his military objectives are achieved.

