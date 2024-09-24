World

UK PM interrupted by protester during Labour conference speech

The disruption occurred as Starmer was delivering a key speech, but he resumed after the protester was removed.
Sep 24, 2024
London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was interrupted by a protester on Tuesday as he gave a speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

The protester, who interrupted Starmer's speech for a short period of time, shouted about Gaza. Starmer resumed his speech to applause.

"This guy's obviously got a pass from the 2019 conference. We've changed the party," Starmer joked in response. "While he's been protesting, we've been changing the party, that's why we've got a Labour government."

—Reuters

