Europe sees wave of protests against US, Israeli strikes on Iran

London, March 23 (IANS) Thousands of protesters took to the streets in London, joining a growing wave of demonstrations across Europe against US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

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In the British capital, a sea of demonstrators marched from Russell Square to Whitehall, waving banners and chanting slogans condemning the attacks. Their voices echoed through central London as concerns over the escalating conflict spilled onto the streets, Xinhua news agency reported.

At a rally later in the day, participants called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to foreign intervention in the Middle East. Mariam, a protester holding a sign reading "STOP THE WAR ON IRAN," criticised Washington's characterisation of the operation as "Epic Fury," calling it instead an "Epic Failure."

"No foreign intervention. Hands off the Middle East and stop bombing. People have the right to live in peace. You cannot bomb people to democracy," she said.

Another protester, Adrian, who had traveled from Birmingham, described the strikes on Iran as "completely outrageous" and "quite frankly exhausting." He warned that the consequences, including rising oil prices and global insecurity, were already being felt.

The London demonstration formed part of a broader wave of protests across Europe on Saturday, reflecting mounting opposition to the ongoing offensive.

In Spain, thousands gathered in Madrid, with authorities estimating around 4,000 participants. Marchers moved from Atocha to Puerta del Sol, carrying signs such as "No to war, no to NATO" and "Spain is not the US" Leaders from the Podemos party, including Secretary General Ione Belarra and political secretary Irene Montero, joined the rally. Montero called on Spain to withdraw from NATO, highlighting wider criticism of Western military policy in the region.

Elsewhere, protests were reported in multiple European cities. In Lisbon, several hundred people gathered in the rain on March 14 near the US embassy in a demonstration organized by the Portuguese Council for Peace and Cooperation. Backed by more than 70 groups, participants denounced what they described as US and Israeli aggression, chanting "Yes to peace, no to war" and calling for disarmament.

In Bulgaria, hundreds marched in Sofia on March 2, holding signs such as "No war against Iran" and "US military aircraft are not welcome here." Protesters called for an end to the strikes and demanded the withdrawal of US military aircraft from Bulgarian territory.

Similar demonstrations have also taken place in countries including France and Greece, as the conflict entered its third week.

Amid the public backlash, criticism has also emerged from European analysts. Rob de Wijk, a professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands, described the US actions as "outright blackmail" and warned they could pose risks to European security. He argued that Europe should reduce its reliance on the United States and strengthen its strategic autonomy.

--IANS

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