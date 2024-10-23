EU urges BRICS countries to tell Putin to end Ukraine war

The European Union on Wednesday urged countries attending the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, to ask President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war in Ukraine.

More than 20 leaders, including Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian are attending the summit.

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano condemned "Russia's misuse" of its chairmanship of the group, noting that there is an arrest warrant for the Russian leader.

Also Read: 16th BRICS Summit: PM Modi, Xi Jinping, other leaders pose for family photo in Kazan

"We trust that all participants of the summit in Kazan will use this event to call on Putin once again to immmediately end the war against the Ukrainian people," he said.

The spokesperson also said the EU supports United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, who is attending the summit.

"We trust that he will reinforce the call on Russia and on Putin to completely and unconditionally stop the brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people," he said.

—Reuters