EU pushing new sanctions on Russia, expanding aid to Ukraine

Strasbourg (France), Sep 11 (IANS) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union (EU) is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia while stepping up military and financial support for Ukraine.

Delivering her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament on Wednesday (local time), von der Leyen said the bloc is working with partners on a 19th package of sanctions, including measures to accelerate the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels and to crack down on Russia's "shadow fleet."

She noted that the EU has already provided nearly 170 billion euros (199 billion US dollars) in military and financial assistance for Ukraine and is devising new mechanisms to ensure long-term support. Among them is a financing plan based on immobilised Russian assets to provide Ukraine with a "Reparations Loan."

Von der Leyen also announced the creation of a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine to help maintain its battlefield advantage, as well as an "Eastern Flank Watch" system. The latter would involve investment in real-time space surveillance and the construction of a "drone wall" along Europe's eastern border, following a proposal from the Baltic states, reports Xinhua news agency.

Defending a recent trade agreement with the United States, von der Leyen said the much-debated deal was "the best possible" for Europe, preventing a damaging trade war.

She further unveiled plans for a multi-billion-euro "Scaleup Europe Fund," which will pool EU and private investments to support fast-growing companies in key sectors. (1 euro = 1.17 US dollar)

However, earlier this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no sanctions can force Russia to change its stance on Ukraine.

The remarks came on September 8 as the European Union and Washington discussed additional sanctions against Russia. US President Donald Trump said on September 7 that the White House is ready to launch the second phase of sanctions against Russia amid stalled peace talks in its conflict with Ukraine.

Peskov noted that previous Western sanctions had proven "useless" in pressuring Russia.

"The unprecedented number of sanctions imposed on our country over the past... nearly four years has no effect," said the spokesman, adding that Ukraine and Europe were actively pushing the United States to impose new restrictions.

The Kremlin emphasised that Russia intended to continue aligning with the US peace efforts.

"We welcome these efforts and hope they will continue to be pursued in a constructive direction," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow would keep a close eye on Washington's statements regarding plans to impose new sanctions on Russia.

Peskov also noted that Russia would continue its special military operation until a diplomatic outcome guarantees the country's security.

