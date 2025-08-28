EU leaders condemn Russian strike on Kyiv that also hit European Union delegation's building

Brussels, Aug 28 (IANS) Several European leaders on Thursday strongly condemned Russia's overnight strike on Kyiv, which killed 10 people and injured 30 others and severely damaged the European Union's delegation building. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed that the EU delegation building in Kyiv was hit in the Russian strike though the delegation staff is safe.

In a statement shared on X, the EU chief stated, "Another night of Russia’s relentless bombings struck civilian infrastructure and killed innocents. It also hit our EU Delegation in Kyiv. Our Delegation staff is safe. Russia must stop its indiscriminatory attacks on civilian infrastructure immediately and join negotiations for a just and lasting peace."

European Union's Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova shared pictures of the EU building damaged in the strike. She stated that 10 people were killed and 30 others were injured and many buildings were destroyed in Russia's overnight strikes.

While sharing pictures of the damaged EU building on X, Mathernova wrote, "Russia’s 'peace' last night: a massive strike on Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 10 killed, 30 injured, many buildings destroyed. The EU Delegation was severely damaged by the shock wave. This is Moscow’s true answer to peace efforts."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola stated that EU's offices became a target of Russia's strike and offered support to EU's team in Kyiv and the people of Ukraine.

"The staff at the EU Delegation in Ukraine are the EU's voice on the ground in Ukraine. Last night, their offices became a target of another indiscriminate Russian attack during this senseless aggression. My thoughts are with all our team in Kyiv and with the brave people of Ukraine who deserve to live in peace," Metsola posted on X.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of carrying out strikes on Kyiv and other cities, which claimed the lives of eight people, including a child and targetting civilian infrastructure. He stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts." He condemned Russia's targetting of EU building, terming it a breach of the Vienna convention.

"We insist on strong international reactions to Russia’s brutal strike on Kyiv and other cities. Russia killed at least eight people, including a child, and targeted civilian infrastructure. Whatever Putin said in Alaska, his real actions reject diplomacy, dialogue, and peace efforts," Sybiha posted on X.

"During the night strike, Russia also targeted diplomats — in direct breach of the Vienna convention. The EU mission to Ukraine was damaged. This requires not only the EU’s, but worldwide condemnation. We express solidarity with our EU colleagues and are ready to provide assistance," he stated in another post on X.

He shared picture of a residential building damaged in Russian strike and called on international community to impose sanctions on Russia. While sharing the picture of damaged residential building on X, Sybiha stated, "This is a residential home in Kyiv ruined by Russia. People may still be under the rubble. This horrific sight proves that Putin will only stop when faced with pressure and strength. We urge public condemnation and action: new sanctions on Russia and strengthening for Ukraine."

The Russian strike in Ukraine comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump held talks at the Arctic Warrior Convention Centre in Alaska on August 15. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff also participated in the meeting. Both leaders said that they made progress in three hours of talks, moving closer to finding an end to the Ukraine War, but did not announce an immediate ceasefire.

--IANS

akl/as