EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions

Brussels, July 16 (IANS) The European Union (EU) failed to approve a new round of sanctions against Russia, as the move was blocked by Slovakia over concerns related to energy security, according to EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Speaking after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Kallas said she was "really sad" the sanctions didn't get approved, adding that "the ball is in Slovakia's court."

The European Commission unveiled its 18th sanctions package last month, targeting Russia's energy sector, banking operations, and defense industry. Among the proposed measures is a ban on financial transactions involving Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Slovakia, which relies heavily on Russian gas, objected to the proposed package, citing fears of supply disruptions and rising energy costs linked to a separate EU proposal to phase out Russian gas imports by early 2028.

On the topic of military support for Ukraine, Kallas said the EU would like to see the United States "share the burden" of supplying arms.

US President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed a plan for European allies to purchase billions of dollars' worth of American military equipment for transfer to Ukraine.

"If you promise to give the weapons, but say that somebody else is going to pay for it, it is not really given by you," Kallas said, referring to Trump's proposal.

