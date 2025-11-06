EU Council agrees position on amendment to European climate law

Brussels, Nov 6 (IANS) The Council of the European Union (EU) announced that member states had reached an agreement on amending the European climate law and approved updated 2035 emission-reduction targets for the EU and member states.

According to the document, the Council maintained the European Commission's proposal for an intermediate climate target for 2040 of a 90 per cent reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels, Xinhua news agency reported.

The document sets out the Council's position for subsequent negotiations with the European Parliament that will shape the final text of the legislation.

It clarifies some areas of flexibility included in the Commission's proposal and introduces a biennial assessment to track progress towards intermediate targets.

On the same day, the Council also approved an updated nationally determined contribution of the EU and member states, which will be submitted ahead of COP30 in Brazil.

Adopted in 2021, the European climate law sets a climate neutrality target by 2050 and a 2030 objective of reducing net emissions by at least 55 per cent compared to 1990 levels.

The European Commission put forward a proposal in July to amend the law to set a 2040 target.

In 2019, the EU launched the European Green Deal as its growth strategy consisting of a package of policy initiatives, setting the EU on the path to a green transition, with the goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2050, putting social fairness and solidarity at its heart, leaving no person and no place behind.

Under the European Green Deal all policy areas are meant to contribute to fighting climate change and support measures across economic sectors covering energy, transport, industry, buildings, environment, agriculture, sustainable finance, circular economy, health and more

--IANS

int/rs